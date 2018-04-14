Storms beginning to close in on the Houston area

We're tracking the possibility of strong storms taking aim at southeast Texas.The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the following counties until 6 a.m. Saturday: Angelina; Bowie; Brazos; Burleson; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Grimes; Hardin; Harrison; Houston; Jasper; Madison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Newton; Panola; Polk; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; San Jacinto; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Trinity; Tyler; Upshur; Walker; Wood.The cold front arrives before sunrise Saturday morning with a line of strong storms. Some of the storms could produce some hail and damaging winds. Rain will be heavy enough to cause some minor, temporary street flooding, but bayou flooding is not expected.Cooler, breezy, and sunny weather will follow for the rest of the weekend once the storms clear.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.