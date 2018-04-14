Storms and the cold front moving through the region

Storms are moving through southeast Texas, but they remain below severe limits as they head towards the coastline.A lot of lightning in spots north and southwest, but no hail reports.The cold front arrives before sunrise Saturday morning with a line of strong storms. Some of the storms could produce some hail and damaging winds. Rain will be heavy enough to cause some minor, temporary street flooding, but bayou flooding is not expected.Cooler, breezy, and sunny weather will follow for the rest of the weekend once the storms clear.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.