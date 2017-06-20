EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1972346" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Are you prepared for the possibility of severe weather? Learn what you need in your hurricane preparedness kit.

With the pending threat of Tropical Storm Cindy, officials in Galveston are making preparations across the city."We are securing facilities, topping off vehicles, removing lifeguard stands from the beach," City Manager Brian Maxwell said. "The usual stuff we do in preparation for stuff like this."Late Tuesday, residents were enjoying the beach."It's really a waiting game," a beachgoer added.