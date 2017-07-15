Storm damage, tornado reported in Livingston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2221510" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A business in Livingston was damaged by severe storms.

Viewers in Livingston are reporting storm damage after what appears to be a tornado on Saturday afternoon.According to meteorologist David Tillman, there was rotation in the atmosphere when the tornado was reported just before 3:30 p.m.A storage business on Highway 190 west sustained severe damage as the storms moved through.Eyewitness Caroline Riley said the sheriff turned around drivers around as the funnel inched closer to the ground.Meanwhile, nearly 30,000 CenterPoint Energy customers are without power around the Houston area, and residents are reporting downed trees and minor street flooding in other parts of the city.Tonight on Eyewitness News at 6, we'll have the latest information about damage.