WEATHER

Storm damage, tornado reported in Livingston

EMBED </>More Videos

A potential tornado was spotted in Livingston. (Caroline Riley)

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Viewers in Livingston are reporting storm damage after what appears to be a tornado on Saturday afternoon.

According to meteorologist David Tillman, there was rotation in the atmosphere when the tornado was reported just before 3:30 p.m.
EMBED More News Videos

A business in Livingston was damaged by severe storms.



A storage business on Highway 190 west sustained severe damage as the storms moved through.

Eyewitness Caroline Riley said the sheriff turned around drivers around as the funnel inched closer to the ground.

PHOTOS: Storm damage around the Houston area


Meanwhile, nearly 30,000 CenterPoint Energy customers are without power around the Houston area, and residents are reporting downed trees and minor street flooding in other parts of the city.

Tonight on Eyewitness News at 6, we'll have the latest information about damage.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weathertornadosevere weatherstorm damageLivingston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Soaking storms moving across Houston
Tropical downpours could flood Houston area streets over the weekend
Why do lightning bugs light up?
Where to see the last Manhattanhenge of 2017
More Weather
Top Stories
Soaking storms moving across Houston
Download the ABC13/AccuWeather app!
A delicious sneak peek at Houston Restaurant Weeks
Mansion nail spa in Cypress features 2 bars, man cave
It's going to be a rockin' weekend in H-Town
Late Tootsies founder's Broadacres home for sale
Investigators: Wrong-way driver had 3x legal BAC limit
Show More
2 cousins charged in multi-day killing spree
Endangered Sumatran tiger born at National Zoo
Two home invasion suspects in custody in NW Harris Co.
Students design wheelchair for blind, disabled kitten
Insanely over-the-top burgers that will blow your mind
More News
Top Video
Investigators: Wrong-way driver had 3x legal BAC limit
A delicious sneak peek at Houston Restaurant Weeks
Two home invasion suspects in custody in NW Harris Co.
Honolulu high-rise fire that killed 3 like 'horror movie'
More Video