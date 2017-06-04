WEATHER

Stop, don't drive! High water reported across the area

High water reported in parts of Galveston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A severe weather system brought heavy rain to parts of the Houston area Sunday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, 13 water rescues have been performed across the area.

In the Heights, ABC13 photographer Charles Fisher captured cars driving through high water.

Street flooding in the Heights.

CURRENT LIST OF HIGH WATER LOCATIONS IN HOUSTON:

* IH-45 NORTH Northbound At PATTON ST
* US-90 ALTERNATE Eastbound At SH-99 GRAND PARKWAY in Fort Bend County

