It's another fresh start to the day in Houston, but change is on the way. Meteoorlogist Travis Herzog says we'll heat up to near 90 under a sunny sky, but he adds the humidity will still be fairly low. There is also a Pollution Watch in effect for unhealthy levels of ozone.Summer-like conditions return just in time for the weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s. But the high humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s to the low 100s.The sky should be dry until another front slides into southeast Texas and stalls Sunday and Monday. Scattered downpours are possible on Memorial Day and some of the rain could be heavy.