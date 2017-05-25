WEATHER

A "dry" heat returns this afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

Heat but low humidity expected for your Thursday afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's another fresh start to the day in Houston, but change is on the way. Meteoorlogist Travis Herzog says we'll heat up to near 90 under a sunny sky, but he adds the humidity will still be fairly low. There is also a Pollution Watch in effect for unhealthy levels of ozone.

Summer-like conditions return just in time for the weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s. But the high humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s to the low 100s.

The sky should be dry until another front slides into southeast Texas and stalls Sunday and Monday. Scattered downpours are possible on Memorial Day and some of the rain could be heavy.

If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
What is a microburst?
NWS: Microburst responsible for severe damage in Sealy
Possible tornado blasts through Austin Co.
Holiday weekend heat, humidity and possible storms
More Weather
Top Stories
Man shot to death during robbery gone wrong on Hwy 6
Man killed in violent shootout at NW Harris Co. gas station
Conroe is America's fastest growing city, census reveals
Thieves smash their way into popular Montrose coffee shop
This 'magic wand' will prevent wine hangovers
Harris Co. K9 attacks innocent air conditioning repairman
New TSA procedures target electronics, food
Show More
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Reporter alleges GOP House candidate 'body-slammed' him
Sneak peek of Texans training camp digs at historical resort
ONLY ON 13: Bus driver fired for 'reckless' driving
Local man accused of leaking trade secrets to China
More News
Top Video
'Star Wars' premiered on this day 40 years ago
Man shot to death during robbery gone wrong on Hwy 6
Man killed in violent shootout at NW Harris Co. gas station
Conroe is America's fastest growing city, census reveals
More Video