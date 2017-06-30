Isolated afternoon showers are possible around Houston again Friday afternoon. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says most of us will stay dry, but the rain could get briefly heavy where a shower does manage to pop up.The mid-levels of the atmosphere will dry out even more this weekend, providing us more sunshine and therefore more heat. Travis says temperatures will max out in the mid 90s with the heat index up to 107. A heat index of 108 or greater would trigger a heat advisory.