Stay weather aware: Tropical system shifts west towards Texas

Tropical storm watch issued for parts of Texas and Louisiana.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog said a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico is now tracking more towards Texas.

A tropical depression or storm is likely to form in the Gulf of Mexico over the next three days, and Travis says we could get tropical rains along the coast as early as Wednesday.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for parts of southeast Texas through the coast of Louisiana.

This low remains disorganized as it moves into the southern Gulf, tugging a large area of deep tropical moisture out of the Caribbean. Rains are already spreading into Florida, and given the large nature of this lop-sided low, heavy rains could spread across the Gulf coast from Florida to Texas as it tracks generally northwest.

Travis says the forecast for Texas remains unusually uncertain because a closed low-level circulation hasn't developed, and we are still awaiting data from the Hurricane Hunters. They were scheduled to fly into the Gulf Monday afternoon and sample the steering currents. Once that data is fed into computer models, it should increase confidence in the forecast.

On Monday, Tropical Storm Bret formed off the coast of Venezuela. It is extremely rare for anything to develop east of the Caribbean in June, so it could signal an active hurricane season ahead.

