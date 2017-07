EMBED >More News Videos A potential tornado was spotted in Livingston.

Strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon across the Houston area.Scattered storms today will bring another threat for street flooding and frequent lightning. Coastal communities and areas south of I-10 will see the hightest threat for heavy rain and strong storms today.If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar. This tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.