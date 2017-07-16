WEATHER

Watching for another round of storms on Monday

Another round of storms expected later on today.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Scattered storms are possible Monday afternoon across southeast Texas. Minor street flooding and lightning are the main threats.

A persistent area of tropical moisture over us will keep rain chances in the forecast through the weekend. Most of the storms will pop up during the afternoon. Before the storms develop, expect hot and humid weather with high temps in the 90s.
A potential tornado was spotted in Livingston.

If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar. This tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.

