Spring-like weather for the rest of the week
A brief shower is possible along with spring-like temps this afternoon

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Suddenly it's spring in southeast Texas! Meteorologist Travis Herzog says today's temps will climb into the upper 70s, which is more typical of early April than the middle of winter. Strong south winds are expected today, especially west of Houston where a wind advisory is in effect from Katy to San Antonio.

Rain chances will stay at or below 20% through Friday. A messy weather system blows into Texas for marathon weekend. Right now it looks to be very warm, humid, and potentially wet for the race, but Travis says the worst of the shower and storms will hold off until late Sunday and Monday.

