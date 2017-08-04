WEATHER

Scattered downpours the next few days

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

A moist atmosphere will produced scattered downpours around Houston again Friday. Some of the rain could be briefly heavy but the chance of rain is at 40%, which means most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will start in the mid 70s and warm into the low 90s. With a very muggy airmass overhead, the heat index will hit 100 in the shade by early afternoon.

Rain chances will stay with us through the weekend and could spike again next week as another rare summer front moves across Texas.

The ABC13 Weather Team is also monitoring the tropics for possible development next week. Follow our team on social media and stay aware of potential changes in our weather.
