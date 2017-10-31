WEATHER

Spooky showers possible this Halloween in Houston

Travis Herzog's weather forecast (KTRK)

The weather turns sloppy tonight as a rainmaker blows in from the west.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it'll be more trick than treat from the atmosphere this Halloween as a messy front stalls out over Houston today. Scattered rain showers are possible throughout the day and will increase in coverage this evening. If you're heading out this evening, you'll want to keep a close eye on the radar with our ABC13 AccuWeather App.

The chance of rain goes up tonight as more unstable air blows into southeast Texas. There could also be a few rumbles of thunder. Travis says minor street flooding is possible as 1-3" of rain falls over the next two days.

The really warm and humid weather moves back in Thursday with near record high temperatures in the middle 80s. It could be even warmer this weekend!

