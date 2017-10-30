Spooky showers possible on Halloween in Houston

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it might be more trick than treat from the atmosphere as a messy front stalls out over Houston on Tuesday. Scattered rain showers are possible throughout the day and into the evening.The chance of rain goes up on Wednesday with more unstable air blowing into southeast Texas. There could also be a few rumbles of thunder. Tim says 1-3" of rain is possible the next two days.The really warm and humid weather moves back in starting Thursday with near record high temperatures in the middle 80s. It could be even warmer this weekend!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.