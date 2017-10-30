WEATHER

Spooky showers possible around Houston on Halloween

From record lows this past weekend, to near record high temps this week.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it might be more trick than treat from the atmosphere as a messy front stalls out over Houston on Tuesday. Scattered rain showers are possible throughout the day and into the evening.



The chance of rain goes up on Wednesday with more unstable air blowing into southeast Texas. There could also be a few rumbles of thunder. Tim says 1-3" of rain is possible the next two days.

The really warm and humid weather moves back in starting Thursday with near record high temperatures in the middle 80s. It could be even warmer this weekend!

