'Southern Lights' put on spectacular show in New Zealand sky

The Aurora Australis, also known as ''The Southern Lights,'' put on a spectacular show over the weekend. (Pixel Peeps/Che McPherson via Storyful)

This light show wowed even aurora hunters.

"This was beautifully dancing as it lit up the sky, with the most intense green I have seen from any aurora," wrote Che McPherson of Pixel Peeps.

McPherson caught the Aurora Australis ("Southern Lights") on camera from the Coronet Peak in Queenstown, New Zealand on May 28. The aurora hunter then created a breathtaking timelapse that takes place over three and a half hours.

Others in New Zealand and nearby posted about the breathtaking sight over the weekend.

