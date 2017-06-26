WEATHER

More heavy rain likely around Houston on Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nearly stationary thunderstorms will produce more street flooding around southeast Texas on Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says upper winds are light, so the storms are not moving very quickly. As a result some spots could get 1-3" of rain on Tuesday.

The pattern of heavy, mainly afternoon storms won't break down until the weekend. When the storms pop up, watch out for frequent lightning and minor street flooding. The rain shouldn't last long enough for major bayou flooding.

Temperatures will be a few degrees lower because of the clouds and rain. High temperatures will return to the 90s late in the week.

CHECK THE RADAR IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Watch workers move a 100-foot tree to new location
People rescue woman from drowning during Hurricane
Residents speak after Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall
Small town leveled by Rita feels relief after Cindy
More Weather
Top Stories
2-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian accident
Abused kitten found with bound paws in Spring
Toddler died after being struck by belt and burned
Rockets up for awards during tonight's NBA show
Police arrest suspect in NOLA robbery caught on video
High water locations reported across Fort Bend County
Professor says Otto Warmbier 'got exactly what he deserved'
Show More
California nurse caught on camera abusing child
Texas is getting younger and more diverse
Woman and son targeted by robber in church parking lot
Wisconsin wants 'Making a Murderer' inmate to stay in jail
Dog injured by large porcupine in Sweeny
More News
Top Video
Texas is getting younger and more diverse
Woman and son targeted by robber in church parking lot
Abused kitten found with bound paws in Spring
Separated conjoined twins getting stronger every day
More Video