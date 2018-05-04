WEATHER

Soggy Saturday? Rain might dampen your Cinco de Mayo plans

EMBED </>More Videos

If you have Cinco de Mayo plans, you might need an umbrella in the morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Scattered showers are moving across Houston tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says there's a few pockets of heavy rain but there's hardly any lightning with these showers.

Another round of rain is expected overnight and early Saturday. You can keep your outdoor plans for Saturday afternoon as we should be in the sunshine by then. Dry air blowing in behind the front will bring sunshine for Sunday. It'll be warm, but not humid.

The heat is on next week with our first 90-degree day of the season on Monday. Tim says temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 all week.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Mayor Turner proclaims May 2 as "Jeff Lindner Day" in Houston
PRANK ALERT! Meteorologist arrested for bad forecast
VIDEO: Major tornado cuts half-mile swath of destruction
High water locations on Houston-area roads
More weather
WEATHER
Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
FREE chance for students to learn hurricane safety
Michigan permits Nestle increased water extraction, ends Flint water distribution
Severe storms expected to return this week to southeast Texas
More Weather
Top Stories
Warehouse and homes damaged in 3-alarm fire in east Houston
LIVE BLOG: Rockets look to take 2-1 lead against Jazz
Widow suing alleged drunk driver's employer after fatal DWI crash
Miracle Mission: Meet the man who's helping children worldwide
Miracle Mission: Foti's musings with Ecuador's young and old
Men found dead in million-dollar home identified as Houston couple
George H.W. Bush released from Houston Methodist Hospital
Officer relieved of duty accused of exposing himself to girl
Show More
41 years later: The death that sparked the Moody Park riots
President Trump speaks at NRA National Convention
Houston, Microsoft announce 'Internet of Things' partnership
Astros kick off road trip in Arizona after brutal home losses
Pearland boy creates invitations and plans own birthday party
More News