Soggy Saturday? Rain might dampen your Cinco de Mayo plans

Scattered showers are moving across Houston tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says there's a few pockets of heavy rain but there's hardly any lightning with these showers.Another round of rain is expected overnight and early Saturday. You can keep your outdoor plans for Saturday afternoon as we should be in the sunshine by then. Dry air blowing in behind the front will bring sunshine for Sunday. It'll be warm, but not humid.The heat is on next week with our first 90-degree day of the season on Monday. Tim says temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 all week.