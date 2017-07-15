Soaking storms may dampen your Saturday plans

Get ready to dodge some heavy rain and storms this weekend.Remnant moisture from Tropical Depression #4 blows in from the Gulf. This is the same storm system that dumped a half foot of rain on the Miami, Florida area this week. Heavy storms area likely by Saturday afternoon. The threat for street flooding will go up as a weak front stalls out nearby and interacts with all the tropical moisture.If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar. This tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.