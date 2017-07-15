WEATHER

Soaking storms may dampen your Saturday plans

EMBED </>More Videos

Heavy rain and soaking storms are a possibility this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get ready to dodge some heavy rain and storms this weekend.

Remnant moisture from Tropical Depression #4 blows in from the Gulf. This is the same storm system that dumped a half foot of rain on the Miami, Florida area this week. Heavy storms area likely by Saturday afternoon. The threat for street flooding will go up as a weak front stalls out nearby and interacts with all the tropical moisture.

CHECK THE RADAR IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD


If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar. This tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Tropical downpours could flood Houston area streets over the weekend
Why do lightning bugs light up?
Where to see the last Manhattanhenge of 2017
ABC13 Hurricane Guide
More Weather
Top Stories
A delicious sneak peek at Houston Restaurant Weeks 2017
Mansion nail spa in Cypress features 2 bars, man cave
It's going to be a rockin' weekend in H-Town
Two home invasion suspects in custody in NW Harris Co.
Insanely over-the-top burgers that will blow your mind
What James Harden can buy with his contract money
Honolulu high-rise fire that killed 3 like 'horror movie'
Show More
Popular delivery app Favor expands delivery area
Police: Hedwig Village murder suspect on suicide watch
Where does a star form? NASA takes you on a tour
Study: Second-born children more likely to be delinquent
Get ready to 'Adore' Prince like never before
More News
Top Video
A delicious sneak peek at Houston Restaurant Weeks 2017
Two home invasion suspects in custody in NW Harris Co.
Honolulu high-rise fire that killed 3 like 'horror movie'
Police: Hedwig Village murder suspect on suicide watch
More Video