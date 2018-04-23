WEATHER

Lots of sunshine in the forecast this week

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist David Tillman has your weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Beautiful spring weather is expected most of this week with cool, crisp mornings and pleasant, sunny afternoons.

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says a few showers and a few thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday and early Thursday with a fast moving cool front. A second cool front arrives Friday, which should clear out the clouds and humidity.

Saturday and Sunday looks like it'll be the first rain-free weekend this month.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
PRANK ALERT! Meteorologist arrested for bad forecast
VIDEO: Major tornado cuts half-mile swath of destruction
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Wind damage reported at San Jacinto
More weather
WEATHER
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower this weekend
Record rains, severe floods hit Kauai, Hawaii
Remembering the Tax Day flood 2 years ago today
'Invasion' of tumbleweeds: Winds bury homes in prickly plant
More Weather
Top Stories
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
9 dead, 16 injured after pedestrians struck by van in Toronto
Judge indicted in alleged break-in of county clerk's office
New medical research center to bring 30,000 new jobs
Rockets' return to peak form needed in Game 4 vs. Wolves
Suspect in deadly Waffle House shooting captured
Sister heard woman's murder over cell phone
Katy parents worried Hurricane Harvey overshadowed son's murder
Show More
Woman charged after allegedly snapping kitten's neck
Sign language teacher's boyfriend proposes during 'Frozen' duet
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
VIDEO: Police use Taser to remove passenger from flight
More News