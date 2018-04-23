Beautiful spring weather is expected most of this week with cool, crisp mornings and pleasant, sunny afternoons.Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says a few showers and a few thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday and early Thursday with a fast moving cool front. A second cool front arrives Friday, which should clear out the clouds and humidity.Saturday and Sunday looks like it'll be the first rain-free weekend this month.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.