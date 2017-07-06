Small chance of heavy rain

High heat and humidity continue across Houston on Friday, but there is a chance some of you will get a cooling afternoon downpours. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the high of 93 will feel more like 104 when you factor in the humidity. Those that get the rain will feel the temp drop into the low 80s. It'll warm up again once the rain moves on, but it'll be extra humid!These afternoon tropical downpours will continue through the weekend and into next week. If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky. The tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning with some of these showers.Meanwhile in the tropics, Tropical Depression #4 has formed over the central Atlantic, but it is no threat to land at this time.