WEATHER

Another slow moving storm system brings the threat of flash flooding

EMBED </>More Videos

Slow moving storms bring heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A weak cool front will push toward Houston this weekend. We won't get any cool air front this front, but it will help produce some rain. Tropical moisture blowing in from the Gulf will produce some heavy downpours. The rain may be heavy enough in a couple of spots for some minor street flooding. Frequent lightning, gusty winds and a few tropical funnel clouds are also possible.

Temperatures will be a few degrees lower because of the clouds and rain. Temperatures on Sunday will top out in the upper 80s, a few degrees lower than normal for late June.
Check the weather in your location with the free AccuWeather App.

CHECK THE RADAR IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
People rescue woman from drowning during Hurricane
Residents speak after Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall
Small town leveled by Rita feels relief after Cindy
Tropical Storm Cindy downgraded to tropical depression
More Weather
Top Stories
Thousands celebrate Pride Festival in Downtown
Three men arrested for burglary in College Station
Working to prevent deadly fires after tragic deaths
Funeral Saturday evening for girl killed by mother
Heavy downpours make a mess of Houston roads and backyards
Harris Co. needs funds to help mental health population
Search suspended for missing fisherman at San Luis Pass
Show More
New attendance boundaries released, teacher salary increase
Teacher pay raises approved, budget details announced
Iconic radio personality Paul Berlin dies at 86
Texas EquuSearch looking for woman missing since May 21
Officer in VP Pence's motorcade injured in wreck
More News
Top Video
Attorney says suspect went after officer with a metal pipe
16-month-old girl beaten on Father's Day dies
Working to prevent deadly fires after tragic deaths
Iconic radio personality Paul Berlin dies at 86
More Video