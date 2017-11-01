WEATHER

Sloppy morning commute in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Herzog's weather forecast (KTRK)

Rain could be heavy enough to cause some minor street flooding.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Pack your patience driving around town this morning. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says numerous showers are passing thru with rain heavy enough to cause some minor street flooding for the morning rush. The rain will taper off for most after the commute winds down, but a few strong storms will still be possible into the early afternoon, especially east of I-45.

Travis says the warm and humid weather moves back in tomorrow with near record high temperatures in the middle 80s. This unusually warm, sticky air will stay with us thru the weekend.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherheatHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Record lows smashed over the weekend
Questions over Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico
T.S. Philippe forms over Cuba; heading to Florida
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
More Weather
Top Stories
Astros' 1st World Series title hinges on Game 7 win
Astros fans cautious at Minute Maid Park after NYC attack
Game 7 will decide the World Series Champion
Astros fans fill up Minute Maid for away game
HPD officers able to show Astros spirit
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
Large security presence at World Series parties
Harris County company makes baseball bats for the pros
Show More
Texans' minority owner defends Bob McNair
Texans Jadeveon Clowney wears inmate costume
Recovery czar looks for volunteer help after Harvey
320 face Harvey-related crime charges in Harris County
Former KIPP counselor appears in court
More News
Top Video
'Til death do they part: Couple married in haunted house
Astros fans cautious at Minute Maid Park after NYC attack
Astros fans fill up Minute Maid for away game
Harris County company makes baseball bats for the pros
More Video