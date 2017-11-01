Sloppy morning commute in Houston

Pack your patience driving around town this morning. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says numerous showers are passing thru with rain heavy enough to cause some minor street flooding for the morning rush. The rain will taper off for most after the commute winds down, but a few strong storms will still be possible into the early afternoon, especially east of I-45.Travis says the warm and humid weather moves back in tomorrow with near record high temperatures in the middle 80s. This unusually warm, sticky air will stay with us thru the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.