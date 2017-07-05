WEATHER

Slight chance of afternoon storms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Typical heat and humidity will prevail as we head back to work after the 4th of July holiday. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it will be hot for all, but some of us will get a cooling afternoon downpour. Our high of 94 will feel more like 105 when you factor in the humidity. Those that get the rain will feel the temp drop into the low 80s, and a quick inch of rain is possible in the heavier storms that form along the sea breeze that blows in from the Gulf.

Tropical moisture blowing in from the Gulf of Mexico will produce even more showers on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile in the tropics, there's a disturbance way out in the middle of the Atlantic with a high chance of developing into Tropical Storm Don over the next five days.

