There is a slight chance for severe thunderstorms Sunday night into early Monday morning.The main threats are large hail, damaging winds and the small possibility of an isolated tornado.Computer models show storms forming to the west of Houston across central Texas, then moving east sometime between 3 a.m. and noon. Those storms then will move east, ending the risks of severe weather."By noontime, most of the moisture clears out of the area," said ABC13 meteorologist Elita Loresca. "Rainfall totals for those that see rain could be between one and two inches."Better chances of strong storms exist along and north of Highway 59, but storms can form anywhere, meteorologists said.