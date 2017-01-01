WEATHER

Slight chance for severe weather Monday morning

There is a slight chance for severe thunderstorms Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The main threats are large hail, damaging winds and the small possibility of an isolated tornado.

Computer models show storms forming to the west of Houston across central Texas, then moving east sometime between 3 a.m. and noon. Those storms then will move east, ending the risks of severe weather.

"By noontime, most of the moisture clears out of the area," said ABC13 meteorologist Elita Loresca. "Rainfall totals for those that see rain could be between one and two inches."


Better chances of strong storms exist along and north of Highway 59, but storms can form anywhere, meteorologists said.

Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Strong storms developing overnight
What is a nor'easter?
Antarctica is secretly colorful underneath the ice
Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
More Weather
Top Stories
Several hit by celebratory gunfire in Houston
Texans have QB questions again after loss to Titans
Homeowner fatally shoots guest at NYE party
Young girl's service dog goes missing near Galleria
Pipeline protesters unfurl banner during Vikings game
Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rings in 2017
Dog mauls owners after they tried to put sweater on him
Show More
Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the spotlight
Hollywood sign altered to 'Hollyweed'
One person shot, killed by deputies in SW Houston
New year, new laws take effect
At least 39 killed in Istanbul nightclub attack
More News
Photos
Sugar Land rings in 2017 in grand fashion
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
More Photos