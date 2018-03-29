WEATHER

SKYEYE VIEW: Road and damage conditions after storms

EMBED </>More Videos

SkyEye video of Lake Houston spillway and the San Jacinto River (KTRK)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
Rain dumped in the area by storms Thursday morning caused some high water trouble spots to pop up in The Woodlands.

This is along the I-45 feeder road near Texas Children's Hospital.

TxDOT crews are working to block off the area to prevent more drivers from getting stuck in the water.


Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

SEE ALSO: Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherrainThe Woodlands
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Storms are gone, rivers and creeks are rising
A rough week: Trail of damage left behind as storms soak Texas
San Jacinto River rising out of banks, may threaten homes
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
More Weather
Top Stories
San Jacinto River rising out of banks, may threaten homes
Storms are gone, rivers and creeks are rising
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Former Houston Astro Rusty Staub dies at 73 on opening day
12-year-old girl reported missing since Wednesday found safe
Weigh in on the traffic plan that will last nearly 30 years
A rough week: Trail of damage left behind as storms soak Texas
Lightning strike may have caused fire at NW Houston hotel
Show More
'Stay calm,' there's only a cheetah in your car
Transformer fire caught on camera
Emergency officials: Stay off the roads during the storm
Family's home destroyed after completing Harvey repairs
Texas A&M student on bike braves flood for class
More News
Top Video
A rough week: Trail of damage left behind as storms soak Texas
Former Houston Astro Rusty Staub dies at 73 on opening day
'Stay calm,' there's only a cheetah in your car
San Jacinto River rising out of banks, may threaten homes
More Video