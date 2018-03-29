SKYEYE VIEW: Road and damage conditions after storms

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --Rain dumped in the area by storms Thursday morning caused some high water trouble spots to pop up in The Woodlands.
This is along the I-45 feeder road near Texas Children's Hospital.
TxDOT crews are working to block off the area to prevent more drivers from getting stuck in the water.
Accident along I-45 S @ Hardy has traffic slowed. Possibly weather related. Slick roads out here, folks! #abc13 pic.twitter.com/hQyWx6dPfe— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 29, 2018
