Signs of change in the tropics as dust cloud leaves Houston



CLICK/TAP ON MAPS TO ENLARGE













The large Saharan dust cloud from Africa is leaving Houston, and there are signs the tropics may soon awaken again in the Atlantic. A tropical wave near Africa has a 20% chance of forming into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a pattern change is coming next week that will cut off the flow of dusty air from Africa to Texas as it increases storminess over the Gulf of Mexico.Four named storms have formed so far this hurricane season, which doesn't normally occur until August 23rd! Research has shown that storms forming east of the Caribbean before August signal high hurricane activity from August to October. The next name on the list is "Emily."