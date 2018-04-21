WEATHER

Showers today, thunderstorms tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Travis Herzog has your Saturday weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rain chances will increase today, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says to leave your outdoor plans in place. A shower could pop up at any time today, but the strong thunderstorms are more likely to hold off until after midnight.

The storms will most likely stay below severe levels as the front moves through early Sunday morning. There is a small chance an isolated storm could produce gusty winds and even an isolated tornadoes.

Once the rain clouds clear Sunday morning, Travis says we'll get several more days of beautiful spring weather with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons. More storms will be possible toward the end of the week.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
PRANK ALERT! Meteorologist arrested for bad forecast
VIDEO: Major tornado cuts half-mile swath of destruction
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Wind damage reported at San Jacinto
More weather
WEATHER
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower this weekend
Record rains, severe floods hit Kauai, Hawaii
Remembering the Tax Day flood 2 years ago today
'Invasion' of tumbleweeds: Winds bury homes in prickly plant
More Weather
Top Stories
Secret Service agents honored to stand watch for Barbara Bush
Mourners pay respects to Barbara Bush at public viewing
Details released for Barbara Bush's funeral
How to view Barbara Bush's motorcade in College Station
2 people dead after drive-by shooting in Houston's south side
HPD: Suspect in standoff with SWAT after assaulting officers
Deputy who fatally shot unarmed man fired after investigation
Bushes' personal chef prepares first lady's funeral meal
Show More
Astros romp Chicago White Sox 10-0
Shooting suspect dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
BRIDGE DEMO: Get ready for serious construction on 288
Kids survive after man fires 9 times at family vehicle
Bus driver caught on camera watching videos while driving
More News