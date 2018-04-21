Showers today, thunderstorms tonight

Rain chances will increase today, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says to leave your outdoor plans in place. A shower could pop up at any time today, but the strong thunderstorms are more likely to hold off until after midnight.The storms will most likely stay below severe levels as the front moves through early Sunday morning. There is a small chance an isolated storm could produce gusty winds and even an isolated tornadoes.Once the rain clouds clear Sunday morning, Travis says we'll get several more days of beautiful spring weather with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons. More storms will be possible toward the end of the week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.