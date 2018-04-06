WEATHER

Showers today, storms tonight, and a huge temp drop Saturday

Meteorologist Travis Herzog times out the severe weather risk overnight.

A passing warm front will give us warm, humid weather with a few showers on Friday. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there's a narrow window from 12-3PM when some of those showers could blossom into big thunderstorms. Most likely they will remain as just showers, but a higher chance for thunderstorms will materialize overnight.

The rain chance will continue to climb early Saturday morning as a strong cold front blows in. The line of storms arriving with the front early Saturday could produce more severe weather with hail and high winds. Flooding is not a concern with this line of storms. Once the rain ends Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend should remain rain-free.

After a warm Friday in the 80s, temperatures will drop significantly behind the front Saturday. After a mild start around 70, Travis says temps will drop through the afternoon and you'll be reaching for your warm jackets Saturday evening as temps dip into the 40s! Sunday starts cold and ends milder with highs in the 60s.

