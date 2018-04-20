WEATHER

Showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Collin Myers' weather forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You'll notice more clouds around on Friday but no rain is expected. Humidity levels will still be low with pleasant temperatures.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a rainmaker blowing into Texas Saturday will bring us a chance of showers Saturday morning, followed by a chance of thunderstorms Saturday night. These storms will likely stay below severe levels but could briefly drop heavy rain. The rain should move out early Sunday.

Once the rain clouds clear, Travis says we'll get several more days of beautiful weather with pleasant spring temperatures.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
PRANK ALERT! Meteorologist arrested for bad forecast
VIDEO: Major tornado cuts half-mile swath of destruction
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Wind damage reported at San Jacinto
More weather
WEATHER
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower this weekend
Record rains, severe floods hit Kauai, Hawaii
Remembering the Tax Day flood 2 years ago today
'Invasion' of tumbleweeds: Winds bury homes in prickly plant
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
What to know if you're going to Barbara Bush's viewing
Some details released for Barbara Bush's funeral
BRIDGE DEMO: Get ready for serious construction on 288
18-wheeler driver narrowly escapes truck explosion
Students begin school walkouts on Columbine anniversary
1 injured after shooting at Florida high school
Police: Driver in wrong-way crash may have been drinking
Show More
Man allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill ex-girlfriend and her family
Grandma suspected of killing 2 captured in Texas
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo remembers Barbara Bush
Southwest sends $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
More News