Showers and storms for MLK Day events
A wet and warm forecast for most of the week. David Tillman says we'll need to watch for street flooding on Tuesday.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Scattered, heavy storms will be possible Monday. A strong storm or two are possible over our northern counties. Damaging winds are the main threat with those storms.

Widespread heavy rain and storms will be possible Tuesday. 2-3" of rain are possible in most areas. Isolated areas could have over 4" of rain so we'll have to watch out for some street flooding.

The sky should clear out late this week. The air blowing in behind the rain is from the Pacific, not the Arctic so don't expect temperatures to cool much.

