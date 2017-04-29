Showers and maybe a storm is possible tonight

A cool front will cross the area overnight. The latest models indicates mainly rain, and not strong storms will be all we will have. The heaviest activity will occur over Liberty and Galveston Counties. Lightning and brief heavy rain will be possible in these areas.After a few lingering showers early Sunday morning, then the sky should clear out by the afternoon. Strong northwest winds will blow cooler, drier air back into Houston. You'll wake up to temps in the comfortable 50s Monday morning.