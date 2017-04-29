WEATHER

Showers and maybe a storm is possible tonight

EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist David Tillman has the latest weather forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A cool front will cross the area overnight. The latest models indicates mainly rain, and not strong storms will be all we will have. The heaviest activity will occur over Liberty and Galveston Counties. Lightning and brief heavy rain will be possible in these areas.

After a few lingering showers early Sunday morning, then the sky should clear out by the afternoon. Strong northwest winds will blow cooler, drier air back into Houston. You'll wake up to temps in the comfortable 50s Monday morning.
Keep up with the forecast using the freeAccuWeather App.



Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Cold front to bring showers and lightning to Houston overnight
America's biggest weather worries
Update: Strong storms could disrupt BP MS150
Tracking strong storms for your weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
Cold front to bring showers and lightning to Houston overnight
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
Deshaun Watson buys his mom a new Jaguar for birthday
Cancer patients 'boogie down' for prom at MD Anderson
Mom to hold benefit marking daughter's disappearance
Texans add depth to team during day 3 of NFL Draft
President Trump's first 100 days: A timeline
Show More
HPD welcomes most senior rookie into its ranks
China deports Houston woman accused of spying
Lucky Texans fan receives pizza delivery from JJ Watt
What to do this weekend in the Houston area
Classmates release balloons for Kelsey Nalepa
More News
Top Video
Mom to hold benefit marking daughter's disappearance
China deports Houston woman accused of spying
19-year-old Cy-Fair student with autism reported missing
Pickle juice-flavored soda? Yes, it's a thing
More Video