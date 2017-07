While the worst is over for now, there is still a chance you might see some light showers through the late afternoon.Severe weather isn't expected for the rest of your Monday after storms made for a wet commute this morning on the north side.While nuisance rain is expected today, these tropical downpours will continue through the week.If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky. The tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.