WEATHER

Severe weather possible this weekend

EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Elita Loresca has the latest weekend forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chambers, Liberty and Harris counties until 8:15 a.m.

Gusty southeast winds will blow the heat and humidity back into Houston on Friday. The high temperature will be close to 90 again.

There could be a few scattered showers Saturday afternoon. Storms are more likely to develop overnight Saturday into Sunday. Some of these storms could be severe, producing damaging winds and large hail.

A few lingering showers on Sunday morning, then the sky should clear out by the afternoon. Strong northwest winds will blow cooler, drier air back into Houston.

Keep up with the forecast using the freeAccuWeather App.



Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for SE Texas
America's biggest weather worries
Update: Strong storms could disrupt BP MS150
Tracking strong storms for your weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for SE Texas
Big rig accident snarls traffic on I-10 near downtown
HPD welcomes most senior rookie into its ranks
What to do this weekend in the Houston area
Lucky Texans fan to get pizza delivery from JJ Watt
Little Beakers lets kids get their science on
DEA, HPD collecting unwanted prescriptions today
Show More
Chipotle employee accused of planting bathroom camera
President Trump's first 100 days: A timeline
Watson breaks down in tears reading letter from his mom
Texans take Cunningham, Foreman during day 2
NASA employee arrested on child pornography charge
More News
Top Video
Lucky Texans fan to get pizza delivery from JJ Watt
Napercise classes teach you the art of snoozing
President Trump's first 100 days: A timeline
Secretariat's Texas link: Love and siring in Needville
More Video