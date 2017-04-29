Severe weather possible this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chambers, Liberty and Harris counties until 8:15 a.m.Gusty southeast winds will blow the heat and humidity back into Houston on Friday. The high temperature will be close to 90 again.There could be a few scattered showers Saturday afternoon. Storms are more likely to develop overnight Saturday into Sunday. Some of these storms could be severe, producing damaging winds and large hail.A few lingering showers on Sunday morning, then the sky should clear out by the afternoon. Strong northwest winds will blow cooler, drier air back into Houston.