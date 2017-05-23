Don't put away your umbrella quite yet! A cold front moves into our area today, which could spark another round of scattered showers and storms. An isolated severe storm can't be ruled out as well. Large hail, damaging winds and dangerous lightning are possible with the stronger storms.No watches or warnings are in effect, however additional rain today could lead to some minor street flooding for parts of our area that have seen the most rain in the past 24 hours.Behind the front, the sky will dry out and clouds will clear. Wednesday morning will start off refreshing with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s along with lower humidity.The lower temperatures and humidity won't stick around! Temperatures rebound on Friday with highs near 90. Summer-like conditions return just in time for the weekend!