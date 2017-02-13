WEATHER

Valentine's Day storms head towards Houston

With strong storms, a risk of tornadoes and possibility of street flooding, Valentines Day brings rough weather.

After quiet weather today, get ready for a round of severe weather tomorrow.

A wet weather system will slowly push through Texas on Valentine's Day, bringing us a chance of heavy rain and severe storms on Tuesday. Some of the storms may become severe with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Rainfall rates could be greater than two inches per hour, so street flooding will be possible with the midday storms, but bayou flooding is not likely as the storms move through quickly.


The storms will clear in time for any evening Valentine's plans, and cooler weather will follow with lows into the 40s Wednesday morning.


