WEATHER

Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for areas north of Houston until 10 p.m. Thursday. A few strong storms could produce large hail along with brief heavy rain and a few strong wind gusts.

The storms are expected to weaken as they push southward toward Houston. While some rain could still fall in the city, the storms are not expected to be severe.

A few more scattered light rain showers are possible early Friday as a cool front moves through Houston. Winds will turn in from the northwest behind the rain, dropping the humidity throughout the rest of the day. Low temperatures will drop 10-15 degrees behind the front with a mostly sunny sky and lower humidity for Mother's Day.

Keep up with the forecast using the free AccuWeather App.

Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Resident captures footage of funnel cloud in New Mexico
First named storm of the season in eastern Pacific Ocean
Hurricane Preparedness 101: What you need in your kit
More Weather
Top Stories
GANG SWEEP: Hundreds arrested in Texas
Animal control officers charged for painful dog deaths
PHOTOS: Rockets fans of all ages are ready for Game 6!
$1 beer and sodas before Rockets game
Burglars arrested after falling asleep on back patio
Judge denies motion to delay start of bail reform order
EXCLUSIVE: Man violently attacked at Heights Kroger
Show More
Dickinson metallurgy class makes metal roses
Somber summer: When Andrea Yates drowned her 5 children
4-year-old boy killed in accidental shooting
Teen creates promposal for friend with cerebral palsy
Discovery of little girl's coffin ends eerie footsteps
More News
Top Video
Bottoms up! Booze delivery launches in Houston
Burglars arrested after falling asleep on back patio
Judge denies motion to delay start of bail reform order
Dickinson metallurgy class makes metal roses
More Video