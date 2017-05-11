Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for areas north of Houston until 10 p.m. Thursday. A few strong storms could produce large hail along with brief heavy rain and a few strong wind gusts.The storms are expected to weaken as they push southward toward Houston. While some rain could still fall in the city, the storms are not expected to be severe.A few more scattered light rain showers are possible early Friday as a cool front moves through Houston. Winds will turn in from the northwest behind the rain, dropping the humidity throughout the rest of the day. Low temperatures will drop 10-15 degrees behind the front with a mostly sunny sky and lower humidity for Mother's Day.