The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Montgomery, San Jacinto and Walker counties until 7:30 p.m.Scattered downpours are possible across the Houston area this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the first rain of storms could develop late Saturday afternoon and evening.Some of that rain could linger into early Sunday. After a break in the rain and a few breaks in the clouds, more scattered storms could redevelop Sunday afternoon and evening.While widespread severe weather is not expected, there is a slight risk of a few stronger storms that could produce some gusty winds, hail and heavy rain.Another round of rain is likely Monday and Tuesday.It won't rain everywhere, everyday. But Tim says many of the Houston area could get 2-3" of rain or more before this weather pattern changes the middle of next week.