Most of southeast Texas is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says this does include the city of Houston and surrounding suburbs. Damaging winds, large hail and brief downpours are possible between now and midnight.The National Weather Service has extended a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Harris, Waller, Fort Bend, Austin, Wharton and Colorado counties until 11:15 p.m.The rain will be out of the area by Wednesday morning. There could still be a few puddles on the road from the overnight rain, but sunshine should dry things up very quickly.The next chance of rain will be Friday and Saturday.The Trinity River remains in major flood stage but is expected to drop below major flood stage by Thursday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.