With the exception of the coast, much of southeast Texas tonight is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Most of southeast Texas is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says this does include the city of Houston and surrounding suburbs. Damaging winds, large hail and brief downpours are possible between now and midnight.

The National Weather Service has extended a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Harris, Waller, Fort Bend, Austin, Wharton and Colorado counties until 11:15 p.m.

The rain will be out of the area by Wednesday morning. There could still be a few puddles on the road from the overnight rain, but sunshine should dry things up very quickly.

The next chance of rain will be Friday and Saturday.

The Trinity River remains in major flood stage but is expected to drop below major flood stage by Thursday.

Check the radar in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


