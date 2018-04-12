WEATHER

Gusty south winds set us up for a chance of rain on Friday

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller takes a look at Friday's forecast. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Gusty south winds are blowing more heat and humidity into southeast Texas. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it won't be cooling off tonight. Low temps around Houston will be near 70-degrees overnight with a mostly cloudy sky.

Scattered strong storms are possible Friday afternoon ahead of a cold front. The cold front arrives before sunrise Saturday morning with a line of strong storms. Some of the storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Rain will be heavy enough to cause some minor street flooding, but not bayou flooding is expected.

Cooler, breezy, and sunny weather will follow for the rest of the weekend once the storms clear.

