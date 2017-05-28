  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
WEATHER

Storms could interrupt holiday weekend on Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Hot temps and high humidity will make it feel like 102 degrees on Sunday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Summer-like conditions expected across southeast Texas for the long holiday weekend. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of southeast Texas until 10 p.m.

High temperatures will be in the low 90s this weekend, but the humidity will push the heat index up to 105 in some locations.



Stay well hydrated and know the signs of heat stress since our bodies aren't yet acclimated to this kind of heat.

Your holiday weekend outdoor plans could be in jeopardy on Monday. A cool front will stall across the Houston area, producing scattered downpours, especially on Memorial Day.



The storms erupting late Sunday afternoon could bring severe hail and winds, then the threat turns to flooding rains Monday. We may be measuring the rain in inches before we are through with this long holiday weekend.


If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Meyerland residents lift homes after years of flooding
After a hurricane, don't count on the gov for assistance
Above-average Atlantic hurricane season expected
What is a microburst?
More Weather
Top Stories
Missing 3-year-old found safe in Sam Houston National Forest
Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting including deputy
WWII veteran receives high school diploma
Teen describes rescuing brother from house fire
PHOTOS: Keuchel returns, Astros win
VIDEO: Great White shark attack in California
Nurse becomes icon after Vietnam War death
Show More
Houstonians take a dip in neighborhood pools
FedEx driver caught on camera stealing money
Bee tattoo honors Manchester victims
Couple diagnosed with cancer days apart
UK police release photo of concert bomber
More News
Top Video
Harvard grad overcomes drug addiction, homelessness
Family remembers victims of bus crash in Alvin
Uber partners with Mont. Co. to prevent drunk driving
After a hurricane, don't count on the gov for assistance
More Video