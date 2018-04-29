WEATHER

Severe storms expected to return this week to southeast Texas

Severe weather expected to hit southeast Texas later this week. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Severe storms will return this week to our area, Meteorologist Collin Myers says.

In southeast Texas and Houston, thunderstorms are likely on Friday and Saturday. Some could be on the strong side, with high winds being the main risk. However, please stay tuned as things can definitely change this far out.

For Tornado Alley, tornadoes look likely, especially on Tuesday, Wednesday, and even possibly on Thursday. The risk zones setup over western Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas on Monday, and shift eastward towards northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska on Tuesday.

Following the first few days, the powerful upper-level trough should draw moisture return out of the Gulf for the rest of the week, so Wednesday's risk looks to target Oklahoma and north Texas. On Thursday and Friday, as the system progresses eastward, strong storms will be possible for central and southeast Texas, albeit a lower tornado threat. However, a few severe storms will be possible.
