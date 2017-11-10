WEATHER

Seasonal temps for Houston this weekend

Chief meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast. (KTRK)

Cool mornings and warm afternoons, both Saturday and Sunday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The weekend will be seasonably mild with a partly cloudy sky on Saturday. A weak front sags into southeast Texas with a few clouds on Sunday. An isolated shower could develop, but most areas will likely stay dry.

Seasonably comfortable weather will continue into next week.
