WEATHER

Seasonably warm weather in Houston on Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest weather forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Temperatures will be a little warmer in Houston the next few days. Chief Meteoorlogist Tim Heller says morning lows will be in the upper 60s and afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s, which is about normal for this time of year.

Most areas will remain rain free until Wednesday. That's when an upper level disturbance may spark scattered storms, especially northwest of Houston. After a couple of fairly dry days Thursday and Friday, storms will move back in late next weekend as a front stalls out to our north.

We could really use some rain. So far in May, we're running a rainfall deficit of 1.74" at Bush Airport and 1.44" at Hobby Airport.
