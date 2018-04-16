WEATHER

Seasonably cool weather in Houston this week

Meteorologist Tim Heller has your Monday evening weather forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
More beautiful weather is expected Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will start in the mid to upper 50s and then warm into the mid 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

A weak cool front will move through Houston late Wednesday. No significant rains are expected and there will only be a slight drop in the temperatures.



The next big storm arrives this coming weekend. Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible on Saturday. It's possible the storms could be stronger than the weather system that affected us this past weekend. The rain should move out by Sunday.
