Seasonably cool weather in Houston this week

Seasonably comfortable weather coming up for the next 10 days. Not too cool. Not too hot. Enjoy it while you can! #houwx #txwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/08otkO898D — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) April 16, 2018

More beautiful weather is expected Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will start in the mid to upper 50s and then warm into the mid 80s with a mostly sunny sky.A weak cool front will move through Houston late Wednesday. No significant rains are expected and there will only be a slight drop in the temperatures.The next big storm arrives this coming weekend. Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible on Saturday. It's possible the storms could be stronger than the weather system that affected us this past weekend. The rain should move out by Sunday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.