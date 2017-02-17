WEATHER

Scattered thundershowers pushing through Houston area

EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Casey Curry has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
There are two storms in our forecast over the next seven days. Scattered strong thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon in Houston. Some of the rain could be briefly heavy and could fall with small hail, but no widespread severe weather is expected on Friday.

VIDEO: Hail falls across Houston area
EMBED More News Videos

Hail fell in Katy as severe weather moved through the area on Friday afternoon.



The weekend looks sunny and warm with high temperatures in the low 80s in some spots.

Another storm will be tracking across Houston early next week and this storm will be bigger and stronger. Showers and thunderstorms are likely both Monday and Tuesday. Some of the storms could be severe and 3-5" of rain could fall before the storm moves out on Wednesday.

Stay weather aware when you head out with our free ABC13 Weather App. The built in weather radio will instantly alert you if a warning issued for your phone's location.
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Here's what it'd look like to land on Pluto
Warm, humid weekend on the way before storms
Van Vleck residents clean up after tornado
NWS ups Valentine's Day tornado count to 6
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in 20-month sexual assault of 13-year-old
DHS weighed National Guard for immigration roundups
Agents seize horse genitals hidden in juice boxes
iFLY instructor saves falling toddler with one hand
Wanted: Man sought for murder of common-law wife
Authorities repairing gas leak downtown
Soldier surprises son with fire truck homecoming
Show More
Google responds to girl's letter about job
Pet squirrel goes nuts on burglar
'FaceTime saved my life,' alleged attack victim says
Restaurant rewards family for kids' good behavior
Man caught stealing scratch-off lottery tickets
More News
Top Video
Suspect arrested in 20-month sexual assault of 13-year-old
Authorities repairing gas leak downtown
iFLY instructor saves falling toddler with one hand
Agents seize horse genitals hidden in juice boxes
More Video