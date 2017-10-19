Scattered showers around Houston on Friday

Scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday as a quick-moving disturbance blows across Texas. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the rain could be briefly heavy at times, but many places will stay dry.There could also be a few showers Saturday, but Sunday looks to be the stormiest day. Periods of heavy rain possible with another cool front. Tim says 1-3" of rain is possible in most of the Houston area.Once winds turn in from the north late Sunday, temperatures will cool off again with pleasant fall weather returning next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.