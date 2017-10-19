WEATHER

Scattered showers around Houston on Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Chief meteorologist Tim Heller has the lastest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday as a quick-moving disturbance blows across Texas. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the rain could be briefly heavy at times, but many places will stay dry.

There could also be a few showers Saturday, but Sunday looks to be the stormiest day. Periods of heavy rain possible with another cool front. Tim says 1-3" of rain is possible in most of the Houston area.

Once winds turn in from the north late Sunday, temperatures will cool off again with pleasant fall weather returning next week.

Download the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherheatHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Front brings storms, colder temps to Houston
Tropics Turning Quiet Again
Hurricane Ophelia barrels toward Ireland
When will fall weather be here to stay?
More Weather
Top Stories
Driver accused of hitting girlfriend with truck arrested
Man trapped in manhole for 9 days: "I chose to survive"
Teen charged in shooting death of Galveston hotel guard
UH police: Student sexually assaulted near stadium
Heights porch pirate makes off with Halloween decor
Oyster season threatened by effects of Harvey
Wooo! Flair, Drexler to join Astros pregame ceremonies
'It was petrifying': Patient in ambulance as it chased vehicle
Show More
13-year-old accused of stabbing her mother
Dog loses interest in bomb sniffing, booted from CIA
Substitute puts duct tape over students' mouths
School counselor accused of molestation in custody
Mother dies after being hit by SUV in Sienna Plantation
More News
Top Video
Oyster season threatened by effects of Harvey
UH police: Student sexually assaulted near stadium
Man trapped in manhole for 9 days: "I chose to survive"
Breakup boot camp helps heal the brokenhearted
More Video