Scattered showers and isolated strong storms today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A jet stream disturbance crossing overhead today will bring scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms to southeast Texas. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the strongest storms will likely stay northwest of Houston, and the stronger storms could produce hail and high winds.

The strong storms that pop up this afternoon will likely fizzle on their way toward Houston tonight, but more scattered showers could develop ahead of a cool front arriving Friday morning.

Travis says low temperatures will drop 10-15 degrees behind the front with a mostly sunny sky and lower humidity for Mother's Day.

Keep up with the forecast using the freeAccuWeather App.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
