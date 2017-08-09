WEATHER

Scattered heavy downpours expected this afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Herzog's weather forecast (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Things are looking better today in Houston now that the rain weather system has moved east of the city and the flash flood watch has expired for all of southeast Texas.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the heaviest rains fell just offshore this morning with an estimated 9" of rain just south of Galveston. Even though most of the storms will stay out in the Gulf or in far east Texas, Travis says Houston area neighborhoods can expect scattered downpours develop to later this afternoon and during the evening commute.

SEE ALSO: Rainfall totals in your part of town

Some of the rain has the potential to cause street flooding. Lightning will also be a concern with any storm that pops up.

Scattered downpours are also possible Thursday and Friday, especially in the afternoon hours.

Travis says this has been the wettest start to August in Houston's recorded history, so when the sun comes out this weekend, prepare for some extreme steam! High temps will climb into the mid 90s with heat index values above 105.
Download the free ABC13/AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
NOAA now predicting more active hurricane season
Franklin set to make second landfall in Mexico
Flooding concerns in Galveston after heavy rain
Some pretty cool science is gonna happen during the eclipse
More Weather
Top Stories
New details in alleged hookup app murder case
Woman accused of pointing weapon during road rage
Police: Mom left special needs son, 10, in woods
FBI search at former Trump campaign chairman's home
6-year-old witnesses shooting in NE Houston
'Mommy!' Air Force MSgt. surprises kids in class
NOAA now predicting more active hurricane season
Courthouse Annex renamed in honor of fallen officer
Show More
Memorial service held for TX Gov. Mark White
Flea medication mix-up almost kills 2 cats
Death for woman who left cousin to die in plastic box
Fire starts in garage and destroys Fort Bend Co. home
Tillerson on North Korea: No 'imminent threat'
More News
Top Video
Woman accused of pointing weapon during road rage
New details in alleged hookup app murder case
Unflushed toilet leads to arrest of burglary suspect
Krispy Kreme creating solar eclipse-themed doughnut!
More Video