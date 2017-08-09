Scattered heavy downpours expected this afternoon

Things are looking better today in Houston now that the rain weather system has moved east of the city and the flash flood watch has expired for all of southeast Texas.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the heaviest rains fell just offshore this morning with an estimated 9" of rain just south of Galveston. Even though most of the storms will stay out in the Gulf or in far east Texas, Travis says Houston area neighborhoods can expect scattered downpours develop to later this afternoon and during the evening commute.Some of the rain has the potential to cause street flooding. Lightning will also be a concern with any storm that pops up.Scattered downpours are also possible Thursday and Friday, especially in the afternoon hours.Travis says this has been the wettest start to August in Houston's recorded history, so when the sun comes out this weekend, prepare for some extreme steam! High temps will climb into the mid 90s with heat index values above 105.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.