WEATHER

Scattered downpours the next few days

Lower rain chances today but still the possibility for showers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A moist atmosphere will produced scattered downpours around Houston again Thursday. Most of the rain will fall south of I-10, closer to a front that's stalled just offshore.

Rain chances will stay with us for the rest of the week and could spike again next week as another rare summer front blows in and stalls out overhead. Most of us will get 2-4" of rain over the next seven days. Some will get more.

Keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar this week.

